Raven-Symone Gets Real About How She Lost 40 Pounds

Since starting her career as a child actor on "The Cosby Show," the public has followed Raven-Symoné's journey to becoming a household name. Whether it's for her role in "That's So Raven" or in the "Cheetah Girls" movies, Raven has certainly made her mark on the world of pop culture. Most recently, she has been open to discussing her weight loss journey.

During an episode of TV One's "Uncensored" in 2021, Raven talked about the time she was made to feel her weight was a problem when working on "Hanging With Mr. Cooper" at the tender age of seven. "At a younger age, when the conversation of weight started to come into my head, I heard it, I didn't understand it, did what I was told, but then behind the scenes ate," she explained. "Because looking back, that was the only thing I could control. That was the only thing I had for myself. My clothes were picked, my words I was saying out of my mouth were someone else's or practiced multiple times." Raven insisted Hollywood is very controlling and realized there was nothing wrong with the way she was. "I look back and I'm like, I wasn't even fat," Raven added.

In May 2021, Raven decided to go on Instagram Live with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and announced she had lost 28 pounds. Since then, Raven has continued to lose weight and revealed how she's managed to do so during an appearance on "The View."