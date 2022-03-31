What We Know About Bella Hadid's Acting Debut

Bella Hadid, along with her sister Gigi and Kendall Jenner, is best known for helping bring supermodels back to the A-list in terms of celebrities. But what you might not know is that Bella is also an actor. Or at least, she's going to be an actor, and you're going to get to see her in action for yourself pretty soon. (See what we did there?)

We'd hazard a guess that most people didn't even realize Bella had acting ambitions because, to be honest, life as a trendsetting model and powerful influencer seems pretty good. But if you've been paying attention, you'll know that this career move isn't coming totally out of left field. In fact, Bella told the Telegraph back in 2017 that she needed "to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better." She also expressed Oscar ambitions.

Well, maybe she'll have to start with the Emmys.