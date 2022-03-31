Hilarie Burton's Claims About The One Tree Hill Set Just Reached A Disturbing New Level

The following article contains mentions of sexual harassment and misconduct.

In 2017, a wave of allegations about the "One Tree Hill" set cast a dark cloud over one of the aughts' most beloved teen dramas. After ex-show writer Audrey Wauchope accused former showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment on Twitter, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, and 15 other female cast and crew members showed solidarity in an open letter (per Variety).

Detailing a work environment in which they claimed to have felt "manipulated psychologically and emotionally," the "OTH" cast and crew supported Wauchope's allegations. "More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back," they wrote, elaborating that the on-set abuse spanned from "downright illegal" verbal tirades to situations "where we felt physically unsafe."

Sophia Bush would later detail in June 2021 how the toxic work environment of "OTH" extended beyond a sexual nature. "We had grown-ups who we trusted, who now we understand were being really controlling and manipulative, who didn't want us to be close because they thought we would band together and ask for more money," she told the "Chicks in the Office" podcast (via Us Weekly). The ugly details from the "OTH" set keep spilling out, however. Burton just revealed a dark secret about filming the show's love scenes.