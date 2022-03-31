Todrick Hall Just Landed In Some Messy Legal Trouble
Todrick Hall is undoubtedly a well-versed entertainer. His first introduction to Hollywood came in 2010 when he auditioned for "American Idol" during Season 9. Hall's stint on the singing competition was brief, as he was eliminated after reaching the Top 16. However, long before Hall joined the ranks at "American Idol," the singer appeared alongside another "Idol" alum, Fantasia Barrino, in the hit Broadway show "The Color Purple." The musician would later go on to appear in several stage productions, including runs in "Kinky Boots," "Chicago," and "Waitress" (per Playbill).
Hall shows no signs of slowing down, as he recently appeared as The Bull on Season 6 of Fox's "Masked Singer" in 2021. The Broadway star had a more triumphant run on that show, finishing second to singer Jewel. Immediately following his time on "The Masked Singer," Hall joined "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2022. The entertainer has seemingly managed to maintain a lucrative career through a series of television appearances, his YouTube channel, and other creative outlets. Which is why some fans may be shocked to learn that Hall has just been sued in a court of law.
Todrick Hall is being sued for unpaid rent
"Celebrity Big Brother" runner-up Todrick Hall has found himself on the receiving end of a nasty lawsuit. The reality star, who previously boasted about purchasing his dream home in a video on his YouTube channel, has just been sued by the owners of the home.
According to a lawsuit obtained by Us Weekly, Hall agreed to pay rent totaling $30,000 a month for the Sherman Oaks pad. The owners, Avi and Orna Lavian, claim Hall has not paid rent for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home for February or March 2022. In addition to 60 days of unpaid rent, the owners have asked that Hall be ordered to pay reasonable attorney fees, forfeit the agreement, and pay damages at the rate of $1,000 per day.
Hall has not responded or made any mention of the lawsuit on his social media. However, the February 2021 video — where Hall raves about the purchase of the home — is still available on his YouTube channel.