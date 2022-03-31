Todrick Hall Just Landed In Some Messy Legal Trouble

Todrick Hall is undoubtedly a well-versed entertainer. His first introduction to Hollywood came in 2010 when he auditioned for "American Idol" during Season 9. Hall's stint on the singing competition was brief, as he was eliminated after reaching the Top 16. However, long before Hall joined the ranks at "American Idol," the singer appeared alongside another "Idol" alum, Fantasia Barrino, in the hit Broadway show "The Color Purple." The musician would later go on to appear in several stage productions, including runs in "Kinky Boots," "Chicago," and "Waitress" (per Playbill).

Hall shows no signs of slowing down, as he recently appeared as The Bull on Season 6 of Fox's "Masked Singer" in 2021. The Broadway star had a more triumphant run on that show, finishing second to singer Jewel. Immediately following his time on "The Masked Singer," Hall joined "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2022. The entertainer has seemingly managed to maintain a lucrative career through a series of television appearances, his YouTube channel, and other creative outlets. Which is why some fans may be shocked to learn that Hall has just been sued in a court of law.