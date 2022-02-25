Todrick Hall Doesn't Seem To Be Taking His Celebrity Big Brother Loss Well

The highly anticipated Season 3 finale of Celebrity Big Brother aired on February 23rd, and the Internet is abuzz with how the competition has shown a completely different side to singer and dancer Todrick Hall.

This was certainly a dramatic season, with MMA fighter Miesha Tate and Todrick teaming up and doing anything to dominate the game. Todrick actually made it to the finale without ever being nominated for eviction, which is an impressive feat in the Big Brother house. But, in order to never be nominated, Todrick had to play what could be considered to be a dirty game, by lying and manipulating people into going after each other and slowly taking out everyone besides himself and Miesha. Some would say that it's all just a TV show, and sometimes you have to play dirty to win. However, this was certainly not the opinion of the "Big Brother" jury, who had to vote between Miesha and Todrick in the final two. Fellow contestant and jury member Carson Kressley even said that he had been "dupped" by Todrick throughout the competition.

In the end, Todrick only received one vote, while Miesha got the rest of the eight members of the jury on her side and won $250,000. Even though Todrick got a consolation prize of $50,000, it does not seem like he has been able to celebrate his second-place finish.