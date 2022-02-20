The Real Reason Carson Kressley Owes Shanna Moakler An Apology

Carson Kressley was seen most recently on "Celebrity Big Brother 3," but the designer has been a household name since 2003. That's the year Carson made his debut in the breakthrough television series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy." The show followed a crew of gay men, the "Fab Five," who helped straight men find their best lives. Carson was the fashion expert on "Queer Eye," starring with other experts Ted Allen (food and wine), Kyan Douglas (grooming), Thom Filicia (interior design), and Jai Rodriguez (pop culture).

In 2017, the fashion guru jokingly told Bravo's The Daily Dish that he had one mission on the series: "I was just trying to get people out of pleated khakis, quite frankly." Carson continued to explain, "I think that's why it worked so well because we didn't have flags and signs, we weren't being controversial in any way — we were just doing our job and helping the straight guy get the look."

After "Queer Eye" ended, Carson hosted "How to Look Good Naked" and has appeared on many other TV shows, including "Dancing with the Stars." According to Carson's professional website, he is an author, launched two fashion collections, and appeared in multiple films. But Carson told Us Weekly that he has a big regret about "Celebrity Big Brother 3" — and it involves owing Shanna Moakler an apology!