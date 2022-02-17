Shanna Moakler Reveals The One Priority She And Travis Barker Agree On

It's no secret that Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker aren't exactly on the best terms ever. These two were married from 2004 until 2008 and share two children together, daughter Alabama and son Landon, but that doesn't mean they see eye to eye. In fact, Moakler was accused of throwing some serious shade in her ex's direction when he started dating Kourtney Kardashian in 2020, getting engaged the following year.

The former "Meet the Barkers" star claimed during a May 2021 interview with People that she was "very much over [her] ex" as she went in on Barker and Kourtney's loved-up PDA, which they weren't afraid to show off on pretty much every corner of social media. "Do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," she confessed.

That came after she was accused of throwing some shade in the couple's direction. Shortly before her "weird" comments, the star appeared to call out their romance on Instagram when she shared a series of pretty shady stuff on social media.

One meme shared to her Instagram Stories read, per Buzzfeed News, "Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex," alongside a winking face. After that, she gave us a double whammy when she commented on an Instagram post, "Unlike some people, my relationship status isn't based on social media posting... I'm happy on life not on IG." Ouch.