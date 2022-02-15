Shanna Moakler's Relationship Might Be In Trouble After Her Big Brother Exit

Shanna Moakler entered the "Celebrity Big Brother" house ready to win, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I know this game, I understand the competitions, I am going to be very calculating in my decisions and in my gameplay, and I want to do this for my kids and my family." Despite the buzz surrounding ex-husband Travis Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, the contestant has kept quiet on the matter. Now that her competition run has come to an end, focus has been dramatically shifted to her current relationship with Matthew Rondeau.

The two have dated on and off since 2020 and it seems like the former Miss USA's time on the show has frustrated her partner. The only problem is, Moakler hasn't been made aware of any signs of trouble within her relationship while in the house.

Ahead of the latest "Big Brother" elimination, Moakler was accepting of a possible eviction and thrilled by the thought of reuniting with Rondeau. "Oh, my God, I will get to see my man tonight. It's going to be amazing. On Valentine's Day," she told the camera. However, an insider shared with Us Weekly that, "Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to." This insight paired with some suspicious behavior from Rondeau looks like another split is on the horizon for the couple.