Shanna Moakler's Relationship Might Be In Trouble After Her Big Brother Exit
Shanna Moakler entered the "Celebrity Big Brother" house ready to win, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I know this game, I understand the competitions, I am going to be very calculating in my decisions and in my gameplay, and I want to do this for my kids and my family." Despite the buzz surrounding ex-husband Travis Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, the contestant has kept quiet on the matter. Now that her competition run has come to an end, focus has been dramatically shifted to her current relationship with Matthew Rondeau.
The two have dated on and off since 2020 and it seems like the former Miss USA's time on the show has frustrated her partner. The only problem is, Moakler hasn't been made aware of any signs of trouble within her relationship while in the house.
Ahead of the latest "Big Brother" elimination, Moakler was accepting of a possible eviction and thrilled by the thought of reuniting with Rondeau. "Oh, my God, I will get to see my man tonight. It's going to be amazing. On Valentine's Day," she told the camera. However, an insider shared with Us Weekly that, "Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to." This insight paired with some suspicious behavior from Rondeau looks like another split is on the horizon for the couple.
Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau unfollowed each other once again
After her elimination on "Celebrity Big Brother" on February 14, Shanna Moakler unfollowed boyfriend Matthew Rondeau on Instagram, signaling a not-so-happy Valentine's Day and another end for the on-again, off-again relationship. Leading up to Moakler's elimination — while she was cut off from the world in the "Big Brother" house — Rondeau removed every photo of her on his Instagram and told Page Six, "Soon they will know." This quick flip in the relationship comes shortly after Rondeau was spotted at Tiffany and Co. looking at engagement rings. What on earth happened in such a short amount of time and with zero contact with his partner?
According to TMZ, sources say Rondeau has been very unhappy with Moakler's interactions with fellow housemate Lamar Odom. His jealousy stems from sexual innuendos said between Moakler and the basketball player and he is bothered that she has been using the "same phrases he uses around her" in the house. Innuendo and speculation aside, Odom has opened up about his ex, Khloé Kardashian, more than leaning into any romantic situations in the house.
After the couple's last split, Rondeau told Life & Style in July 2021 that the breakup made him "happier" than ever, and as for Moakler: "I hope she finds what she's looking for, but it's not going to be me." Maybe this split will finally stick and the two can move on from this cycle.