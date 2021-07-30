Inside Shanna Moakler And Matthew Rondeau's Breakup

Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have called it quits on their relationship... again.

The former MTV star and actor have ended their on-again, off-again relationship just months after their self-proclaimed "break" in April, Rondeau told Life & Style on July 29. Per Page Six, fans first noticed the breakup via the celeb's Instagram pages, where both Moakler and Rondeau unfollowed each other. The hint is ironic considering the couple first met on social media just over a year ago.

​​"Our love is real," Rondeau previously told Life & Style. "We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another. She's an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That's just one of the reasons why I love her so much." The comment came just after Moakler's daughter, Alabama Barker took to Instagram claiming "Matthew is nothing but awful to [Moakler]," and "cheats on her."

So, what happened this time? Read on to find out what Rondeau had to say.