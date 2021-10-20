Shanna Moakler's Reaction To Ex Travis Barker's Engagement Is Getting Messier
Shanna Moakler is straight-up not having a good time. In light of ex-husband Travis Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, the model indirectly shaded the couple via her Instagram Story with a few jabs of her own. In her posts, she wrote, "Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f*ck" and that she was "Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance" (via Page Six).
It's understandable why Moakler would be upset, though. Her rocky relationship with Barker stems back to 2004 when the two tied the knot. Throughout their marriage, they welcomed two children: son Landon and daughter Alabama. Moakler also had a child from a previous marriage. In 2006, Barker filed for divorce from Moakler and shortly after, was seen romantically entwined with Paris Hilton. The tryst would eventually see the two women getting into an altercation that saw Moakler allegedly punch Hilton in the jaw, as detailed by TODAY.
Though Barker and Moakler shortly reconciled, they ultimately divorced in 2008. Now, in traditional Moakler fashion, she's taken to Instagram once more to subliminally vent her thoughts about her ex-husband's latest romantic foray.
Shanna Moakler deleted all pictures of her children from Instagram
Remember that time when Shanna Moakler posted a comment on Instagram (via BuzzFeed) saying, "Unlike some people, my relationship status isn't based on social media posting..." and that she was "happy [in] life and not on IG," seemingly shading Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's very public relationship? Well, it looks like she might be eating her own words now. On October 19, BuzzFeed reported that Moakler has made the move to wipe her children — son Landon and daughter Alabama — completely off her Instagram in what may seem to be a jarring move.
Moakler's decision to remove her children from her Instagram stems back to when the scorned lover lambasted ex-husband Barker's new fiancée for "destroying" her family, as TMZ reported exclusively in May. "My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me," she added. It didn't help that their two kids publicly celebrated their father's new engagement, either.
Moakler, however, did attempt to shut down any speculation, writing on her Instagram Story, "PSA I haven't made a comment on anything going on in the world period. So TY to all my new found psychologist [sic], family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives...your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted" (via Page Six). "Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom," she resoundingly concluded with a peace sign emoji.