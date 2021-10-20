Shanna Moakler's Reaction To Ex Travis Barker's Engagement Is Getting Messier

Shanna Moakler is straight-up not having a good time. In light of ex-husband Travis Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, the model indirectly shaded the couple via her Instagram Story with a few jabs of her own. In her posts, she wrote, "Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f*ck" and that she was "Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance" (via Page Six).

It's understandable why Moakler would be upset, though. Her rocky relationship with Barker stems back to 2004 when the two tied the knot. Throughout their marriage, they welcomed two children: son Landon and daughter Alabama. Moakler also had a child from a previous marriage. In 2006, Barker filed for divorce from Moakler and shortly after, was seen romantically entwined with Paris Hilton. The tryst would eventually see the two women getting into an altercation that saw Moakler allegedly punch Hilton in the jaw, as detailed by TODAY.

Though Barker and Moakler shortly reconciled, they ultimately divorced in 2008. Now, in traditional Moakler fashion, she's taken to Instagram once more to subliminally vent her thoughts about her ex-husband's latest romantic foray.