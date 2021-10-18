How Does Shanna Moakler Really Feel About Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially engaged and everyone is celebrating! Well, maybe everyone. To be honest, we're not entirely sure that Barker's ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Shanna Moakler, is popping champagne bottles with the rest of us. Following the news of the engagement, Moakler posted a couple of cryptic slides to her Instagram stories that has fans wondering if she's feeling a little salty.

It actually makes sense for people to suspect that Moakler's mysterious IG posts are about her ex and his new boo, because it wouldn't be the first time that she's thrown some shade their way. Moakler, who was married to the musician for four years and starred on a reality show with Barker about their marriage, posted a few times appearing to poke light fun at Barker and Kourtney's over-the-top PDA. However, in an interview with People, she said her comments were all in good fun. She also told the mag, "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]." But she said she doesn't have any "ill will" toward the Kardashian. However, Moakler once also accused Barker of cheating on her with another Kardashian — Kourtney's sister Kim.

So how does Moakler really feel about Kourtney and Barker's engagement? She had a few things to say on social media.