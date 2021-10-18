How Does Shanna Moakler Really Feel About Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement?
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially engaged and everyone is celebrating! Well, maybe everyone. To be honest, we're not entirely sure that Barker's ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Shanna Moakler, is popping champagne bottles with the rest of us. Following the news of the engagement, Moakler posted a couple of cryptic slides to her Instagram stories that has fans wondering if she's feeling a little salty.
It actually makes sense for people to suspect that Moakler's mysterious IG posts are about her ex and his new boo, because it wouldn't be the first time that she's thrown some shade their way. Moakler, who was married to the musician for four years and starred on a reality show with Barker about their marriage, posted a few times appearing to poke light fun at Barker and Kourtney's over-the-top PDA. However, in an interview with People, she said her comments were all in good fun. She also told the mag, "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]." But she said she doesn't have any "ill will" toward the Kardashian. However, Moakler once also accused Barker of cheating on her with another Kardashian — Kourtney's sister Kim.
So how does Moakler really feel about Kourtney and Barker's engagement? She had a few things to say on social media.
Shanna Moakler is working on 'spiritual maintenance' after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement
Within hours of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement announcement, Shanna Moakler took to her Instagram stories, posting a black screen with the text, "Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k," and another that simply read, "Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance."
Of course, Moakler's reaction isn't surprising, considering all the other social media barbs she's thrown at the couple in the past — like the time she wrote, "Unlike some people, my relationship status isn't based on social media posting...".
While she has said she doesn't actually care about whatever they do, she did tell Us Weekly in an interview that she felt like Barker was "recycling" parts of their relationship. There is no word yet as to whether the engagement, which took place on a beach surrounded by roses, is also a recycled gesture.
If Moakler's Instagram posts were in reference to the engagement, her follow-up stories, including several glamour shots of herself in a black bikini, seem to indicate that she's still out here living her best life and looking super hot while doing it.