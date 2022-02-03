Shanna Moakler And Khloé Kardashian's Feud, Explained

Shanna Moakler recalled a decade-old feud with Khloé Kardashian on the latest season of "Celebrity Big Brother." Moakler, alongside Khloé's ex-husband Lamar Odom, are part of the Season 3 cast, and the former Miss USA voiced her concern about her former comments coming back to haunt her. Per TooFab, Moakler was surprised to see Odom entering the "Big Brother" house, and said in a confessional that he may remember how she "may or may not have called his fiancee a donkey on national television." Moakler admitted that the comment was "not one of my finest moments."

According to E! News, Moakler made the "donkey" comment when she appeared on "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2009, which angered Khloé and her sister Kim Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban, who expressed their feelings online. "Who is shanna moakler???" Khloé tweeted at the time, adding in a separate tweet, "I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey... I can care less LOL."

Moakler eventually tweeted an apology to Khloé and told Us Weekly (via the New York Daily News) that she felt "really bad" for her "off-the-cuff statement." It remains to be seen if Odom will broach the subject with Moakler on "CBB," but we're sure that the former model will have a lot more to say about Travis Barker's engagement on the show.