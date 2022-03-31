Sutton Stracke Clears The Air About An Ugly Kathy Hilton Rumor

Kathy Hilton has become one of the most popular cast members on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The mom of Nicky and Paris Hilton first joined the show during its 11th season because she wanted to be closer to her sister Kyle Richards after a brief period of estrangement. "We started to put the pieces back together a couple years ago," Kathy told Variety in July 2021. "Nothing should ever come between sisters."

On the show, Kathy is known for her brash and sometimes blissfully ignorant personality, according to Slate. While those traits make for entertaining television, Kathy has been caught in controversy with the way she handles herself on the show. In early March, she was accused of uttering a homophobic slur toward Sutton Stracke's personal assistant, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives. The incident reportedly happened while they were filming for the 12th season in Aspen, Colorado.

At the time, none of the housewives commented on the allegations. However, Sutton has just defended Kathy against the rumor and praised her character.