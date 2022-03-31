The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Francesco LoPresti

The TikTok community grieves for the loss of one of its star players. Francesco LoPresti died on March 21, seven years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. The young man, who had more than 740,000 followers on his channel, was only 24 years old.

His longtime girlfriend Kaitlin Reagan, who is an even bigger TikTok star with over 3 million followers, announced his death on the social media platform on March 30, explaining, "it was really hard to make this video," noting it took some time to process. "It's been a week since he hasn't been here," she said in the video. "But you guys deserve to know he loved you guys so much, and he loved everything that you guys did for him and just watching our videos and standing with us. And I thank you for that."

Francesco was diagnosed with stage 3B testicular cancer when he was only 17, Kaitlin explains on the couple's website, stating that the content creator's cancer had "metastasized into multiple tumors surrounding his lymph nodes, neck, liver, spinal cord, and right hip." She said he went through many surgeries and treatments, including radiation and chemotherapy. When Francesco lost his hair due to the chemo, he started wearing knit beanies, which Kaitlin also wore in solidarity. The two eventually began selling beanies with inspiring messages on their website to inspire togetherness, adding, "That is what these beanies represent, unity and strength."

In light of Francesco's death, many fans are looking back at his legacy, including his beautiful relationship with Kaitlin.