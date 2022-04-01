Kat Von D Makes Devastating Claim About Her Experience At A Famous Boarding School
Kat Von D has a surprising connection to Paris Hilton, and she just made a shocking claim about the traumatic thing linking them around a month after Von D closed her tattoo shop. Von D actually once attended the same school as Hilton — which she detailed her horrific time with in her 2020 documentary, "This Is Paris" — the boarding school, Provo Canyon School. Hilton spoke very openly about the abuse she allegedly suffered during her time there, attending for 11 months when she was 17 years old. As well as detailing everything she endured in the show, she even spoke to the senate committee about her experience at the Utah Capitol building in February 2021.
When Hilton initially detailed her experience in 2020, Von D shared in an emotional more than 23-minute long video on Instagram in October 2020 that she was also a victim as she encouraged her family to watch Hilton's documentary. She thanked Hilton for giving her the confidence to speak up about her own experience, writing in the caption, "I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this 'school' — and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING."
Now Von D and Hilton have gotten together to share their experiences, with the former making a new, heartbreaking claim about what happened to her there.
Kat Von D was made to believe she had HIV
Kat Von D got very candid about her time at Provo Canyon School on the March 30 episode of Paris Hilton's "Trapped In Treatment" podcast, sharing the school didn't approve of tattoos and took drastic measures to dissuade the now heavily tattooed makeup mogul from getting inked. "They didn't realize it was just a form of self-expression, so when I got admitted, that was one of the things they wanted to cure me from. I don't know whose idea it was, but at one point the counselor set me aside and basically told me that I had contracted HIV from a tattoo," she confessed, revealing she was just 15 years old at the time. She then had to provide blood, stool and urine tests, which she alleged were looked over by someone who was not qualified, and only found out she hadn't contracted HIV around two to three years later.
They're not the only ones ahring their experiences, though. In September 2020, during an interview with Hilton on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Drew Barrymore claimed she had a very similar experience to Hilton's.
The school does not appear to have responded to Von D's claims, but told The New York Times in 2020 in regards to Hilton's documentary it doesn't "condone or promote any form of abuse" and "any and all alleged/suspected abuse is reported to our state regulatory authorities, law enforcement and Child Protective Services immediately as required."