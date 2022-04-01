Kat Von D Makes Devastating Claim About Her Experience At A Famous Boarding School

Kat Von D has a surprising connection to Paris Hilton, and she just made a shocking claim about the traumatic thing linking them around a month after Von D closed her tattoo shop. Von D actually once attended the same school as Hilton — which she detailed her horrific time with in her 2020 documentary, "This Is Paris" — the boarding school, Provo Canyon School. Hilton spoke very openly about the abuse she allegedly suffered during her time there, attending for 11 months when she was 17 years old. As well as detailing everything she endured in the show, she even spoke to the senate committee about her experience at the Utah Capitol building in February 2021.

When Hilton initially detailed her experience in 2020, Von D shared in an emotional more than 23-minute long video on Instagram in October 2020 that she was also a victim as she encouraged her family to watch Hilton's documentary. She thanked Hilton for giving her the confidence to speak up about her own experience, writing in the caption, "I spent those 6 traumatic months of my teenage years, only to leave with major PTSD and other traumas due to the unregulated, unethical and abusive protocols of this 'school' — and cannot believe this place is STILL OPERATING."

Now Von D and Hilton have gotten together to share their experiences, with the former making a new, heartbreaking claim about what happened to her there.