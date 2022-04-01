Sydney Sweeney's Grandparents Sure Have A Sense Of Humor About Her Intimate Scenes In Euphoria
Let's be honest, for any actor, having your family watch your nude scenes is likely never the most comfortable experience. We're guessing it's filled with plenty of avoiding eye contact, subject changing, and, well, doing anything but acknowledging what everyone's actually watching. So, for "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney, you'd be forgiven for believing there would be a whole lot of that going on seeing as the star strips down quite a bit on the HBO series.
The actor has been pretty vocal about her many nude scenes, sharing how she really feels about her character, Cassie Howard, repeatedly showing skin. Speaking to Teen Vogue in March, she admitted she understood the need for moments, explaining, "There's a purpose to what that character is going through. That's the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character's life and what they're going through. Cassie's body is a different form of communication for her."
However, she's also revealed that she has her limits when it comes to how much she's seen in her birthday suit. Sweeney explained in January that her nude scenes could have been even more frequent, but she encouraged creator Sam Levinson to cut a few in the early days of the show because they felt unnecessary. "I've never felt like [Levinson] has pushed it on me. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me," she told Independent. But it turns out Sweeney's family actually don't mind seeing her stripped down too much.
Sweeney's strip down celebration
It sounds like Sydney Sweeney has some pretty cool grandparents, as they're all for her showing off her body in "Euphoria." The star was asked what her family really think about her intimate scenes on the show during a March 30 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where she recalled how she invited her family to the premiere, forgetting that she shows off more than they were probably bargaining for. "I was like, 'It's a Hollywood premiere! You've got to come!' We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen, ginormous screen," she recalled,revealing that her bare breasts were then displayed. Naturally, Sweeney was pretty darn embarrassed, but her grandparents totally cool. In fact, they told her she had "the best t**s in Hollywood!" Quite the compliment!
It sounds like the star's nearest and dearest are all about that Hollywood life though, as her grandparents, Sherry and Velda, actually have roles as extras in her movie "The Voyeurs." Sweeney told Variety in August 2021 that she got them all glammed up and invited them to the premiere, but actually warned them about what they might catch an eyeful of that time. "Yeah, it's probably not the most grandma-friendly movie to watch," she admitted. "I did tell them there are going to be some moments where you have to cover your eyes and ears. They did. Actually, my Nana sat there going, 'Whoa!'"
Cool grandparents, indeed!