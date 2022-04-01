Sydney Sweeney's Grandparents Sure Have A Sense Of Humor About Her Intimate Scenes In Euphoria

Let's be honest, for any actor, having your family watch your nude scenes is likely never the most comfortable experience. We're guessing it's filled with plenty of avoiding eye contact, subject changing, and, well, doing anything but acknowledging what everyone's actually watching. So, for "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney, you'd be forgiven for believing there would be a whole lot of that going on seeing as the star strips down quite a bit on the HBO series.

The actor has been pretty vocal about her many nude scenes, sharing how she really feels about her character, Cassie Howard, repeatedly showing skin. Speaking to Teen Vogue in March, she admitted she understood the need for moments, explaining, "There's a purpose to what that character is going through. That's the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character's life and what they're going through. Cassie's body is a different form of communication for her."

However, she's also revealed that she has her limits when it comes to how much she's seen in her birthday suit. Sweeney explained in January that her nude scenes could have been even more frequent, but she encouraged creator Sam Levinson to cut a few in the early days of the show because they felt unnecessary. "I've never felt like [Levinson] has pushed it on me. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me," she told Independent. But it turns out Sweeney's family actually don't mind seeing her stripped down too much.