Priscilla Presley Confirms What We Suspected About Her Marriage To Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley had a difficult upbringing. His twin brother had been stillborn, so he was raised as an only child by his parents in a tiny two-room home in Tulepo, Mississippi, per Graceland. The star certainly came from humble beginnings, with one out of every 5.2 people in Tupelo living in poverty, per Welfare Info. When Elvis was 13, the family moved to Memphis, Tennessee, but they were still impoverished. Luckily, however, the teen had a gift for music, and it would ultimately reap riches and fame.
According to Biography, Elvis' appreciation for music stemmed from his early childhood. He regularly attended the Assembly of God church and developed a deep love for gospel music. Elvis had been given his first guitar at 11. Despite more than a few bumps along the way, he didn't look back from there.
By 1955, Elvis had his first number one hit under his belt. He'd also earned himself a scandalous reputation, thanks to his gyrating hips and dark, brooding good looks. Elvis' career really skyrocketed, though, following his stint in the army, with multiple hit albums and a couple movies to his name. However, while Elvis was stationed in Germany, as part of his military deployment, he met Priscilla Presley, who would go on to become his future wife. But their relationship turns out to have been way more "Heartbreak Hotel" than "Love me Tender," as Priscilla recently confirmed what many suspected about her marriage to Elvis Presley.
Priscilla Presley's marriage to Elvis was challenging
Priscilla Presley was 14 when she met Elvis Presley in Germany, The Guardian reports. He was 24 and already a wealthy superstar. Priscilla's parents allowed her to move to the U.S. when she was 17 to live near Elvis, so long as she continued with school. The two eventually married when Priscilla was 21.
According to the Daily Mail, Priscilla now says she knew what marrying Elvis would entail, as she'd known him since her early teens. Still, she admitted their marriage was challenging as she hadn't realized the degree of "vicious" rumors she'd encounter. "[Elvis] always told me, 'Don't pay attention ... don't even listen and don't look at the tabloids,'" Priscilla recalled at the opening of "Elvis: Direct from Graceland" in Australia. She shared they'd often stay up all night, living his rockstar lifestyle even while she was still in school.
Despite sharing a daughter together, Lisa Marie Presley, the marriage only lasted six years. Priscilla talked about the split on "Loose Women" in 2016. She said she had to leave because Elvis was often controlling, dictating what Priscilla ate, listened to, and even watched. "I did not divorce him because I didn't love him," she admitted. "He was the love of my life, truly ... I needed to find out what the world was like." The couple officially divorced in 1973, according to The Sun. Unfortunately, Elvis died from heart disease just four years later.