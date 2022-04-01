Priscilla Presley Confirms What We Suspected About Her Marriage To Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley had a difficult upbringing. His twin brother had been stillborn, so he was raised as an only child by his parents in a tiny two-room home in Tulepo, Mississippi, per Graceland. The star certainly came from humble beginnings, with one out of every 5.2 people in Tupelo living in poverty, per Welfare Info. When Elvis was 13, the family moved to Memphis, Tennessee, but they were still impoverished. Luckily, however, the teen had a gift for music, and it would ultimately reap riches and fame.

According to Biography, Elvis' appreciation for music stemmed from his early childhood. He regularly attended the Assembly of God church and developed a deep love for gospel music. Elvis had been given his first guitar at 11. Despite more than a few bumps along the way, he didn't look back from there.

By 1955, Elvis had his first number one hit under his belt. He'd also earned himself a scandalous reputation, thanks to his gyrating hips and dark, brooding good looks. Elvis' career really skyrocketed, though, following his stint in the army, with multiple hit albums and a couple movies to his name. However, while Elvis was stationed in Germany, as part of his military deployment, he met Priscilla Presley, who would go on to become his future wife. But their relationship turns out to have been way more "Heartbreak Hotel" than "Love me Tender," as Priscilla recently confirmed what many suspected about her marriage to Elvis Presley.