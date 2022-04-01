Jessie J Is Pleading With Her Fans To Stop Questioning Her Body

In the Instagram Story slide (via Us Weekly), Jessie J told her followers to "just stop" commenting on anybody's weight, definitely don't ask if they're pregnant, don't tell them they look skinny, none of that. "I see it so much on socials and I know it happens in real life," she wrote. Jessie also said that she'd gained some weight recently and feels great. "It might stay or it might not or I might gain more. Who cares," she asked. "I don't care as long as I feel good and am healthy." She said someone recently even asked if she was pregnant, which was especially painful after she was so open about her miscarriage and the pain of that. "So strange and damn bold. I would never," she wrote.

We like to think we've all come a long way since the days when we would comment on people's (usually women's) bodies in public, but it seems we still have a little work to do. Other celebs who have recently clapped back at body shamers include Alicia Silverstone, "Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey, and Rumer Willis.

So if you want to comment on somebody else's body, what should you do? All together now: Don't.