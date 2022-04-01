A Former Reality Star Is Returning To TV On The Real Housewives Of Dubai
Once you've become a Bravolebrity, well, you never really leave. Just ask Countess Luann de Lesseps, or any of the former or current stars of "Vanderpump Rules." Even the lesser-known reality stars on one of the network's many, many, many unscripted programs automatically become lifetime members of the Bravo pantheon, and may return to the network at any time, whether that's back to their original show, a spinoff, or someone else's spinoff.
Enter "The Real Housewives of Dubai," Bravo's latest addition to the international contingent of "Real Housewives." The upcoming series, the eleventh in the franchise, according to Bravo, will star five new faces: Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, and Lesa Milan. Rounding out the cast is one face Bravo devotees may remember from "Ladies of London," which aired for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. The final episodes of the show saw Caroline Stanbury making her move to Dubai, and it looks like now it's time for a life update.
Caroline Stanbury is making her Bravo comeback
That's right, folks: Caroline Stanbury, after five years out of the reality TV scene, is returning to Bravo to star in "Real Housewives of Dubai," along with her 27-year-old husband, former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carrallo, according to Page Six. Not that Caroline has disappeared completely — she's been around on her podcast "Divorced Not Dead." As the description for the podcast teases, "Recently divorced at the age of 44, Caroline is here to let you know that not only is there life after divorce – it can be your best one yet!"
The last time we saw Caroline she was living what can only be fairly described as "the high life," but the "Real Housewives of Dubai" description assures us that a marriage to a much younger man comes with "its own set of challenges." In the teaser trailer, which shows the women walking glamorously against a desert backdrop, Caroline holds the place of honor in the middle of the group — though no word yet on any taglines.
Caroline was also known for her pot-stirring tendencies on "Ladies of London," so we're excited to see if she brings this high-drama energy to the new show as well. Here's hoping.