A Former Reality Star Is Returning To TV On The Real Housewives Of Dubai

That's right, folks: Caroline Stanbury, after five years out of the reality TV scene, is returning to Bravo to star in "Real Housewives of Dubai," along with her 27-year-old husband, former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carrallo, according to Page Six. Not that Caroline has disappeared completely — she's been around on her podcast "Divorced Not Dead." As the description for the podcast teases, "Recently divorced at the age of 44, Caroline is here to let you know that not only is there life after divorce – it can be your best one yet!"

The last time we saw Caroline she was living what can only be fairly described as "the high life," but the "Real Housewives of Dubai" description assures us that a marriage to a much younger man comes with "its own set of challenges." In the teaser trailer, which shows the women walking glamorously against a desert backdrop, Caroline holds the place of honor in the middle of the group — though no word yet on any taglines.

Caroline was also known for her pot-stirring tendencies on "Ladies of London," so we're excited to see if she brings this high-drama energy to the new show as well. Here's hoping.