Andy Cohen Reveals Groundbreaking Plan To Save The Real Housewives Of New York
Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York" was nothing short of eventful. Most noticeably, Bravo brought in attorney and media personality Eboni Williams, the show's first Black cast member since its inception in 2008. Eboni joined then-cast members Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Ramona Singer, while fan favorites Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer did not return. It was an unusually small cast compared to past seasons, which usually features seven to eight ladies.
Although the season was full of promise, it soon hit rough patch after rough patch, and the reality show's ratings reportedly declined. Things got so bad, there wasn't a cast reunion, with a source revealing to the Daily Mail in July 2021, "All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at the Real Housewives of New York. While the cameras are down, the drama is continuing." It appears the cast and Bravo couldn't overcome the drama, as the show didn't film in fall 2021 as expected. "I got nothing," Andy Cohen told ET in February when asked about the show. "I'm asked that question all the time, but I really have nothing to say."
Well, it appears Bravo producers have heard the outcry from fans, as Andy Cohen has just revealed a groundbreaking plan to revamp the franchise installment.
Andy Cohen says RHONY is shaking things up, again
Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York," saw a cast mix-up, low ratings, and allegations of racially insensitive comments toward the show's first Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams. In response to the seemingly faulty season, show producer Andy Cohen has announced that another major change is coming to the Big Apple.
When speaking to Variety on March 23, Cohen revealed that Bravo producers explored many options to revamp "RHONY." Cohen explained, "We talked about everything. There were people who really wanted: 'Let's just totally start over.'" The solution, per Cohen, was to divide the show into two separate entities, saying, "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."
The first step, as Cohen outlined, includes a flagship "RHONY" show, but with a revamped cast. "We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country," he said. However, in an attempt to also cater to longtime fans of the show, Bravo is planning to launch another series that includes past "RHONY" cast members. Casting decisions haven't been made for either installment, but Cohen did extend one invite, saying, "We are interviewing multiple groups of friends. So certainly if Eboni [Williams] is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then of course they would be considered." Interesting!