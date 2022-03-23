Andy Cohen Reveals Groundbreaking Plan To Save The Real Housewives Of New York

Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York" was nothing short of eventful. Most noticeably, Bravo brought in attorney and media personality Eboni Williams, the show's first Black cast member since its inception in 2008. Eboni joined then-cast members Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Ramona Singer, while fan favorites Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer did not return. It was an unusually small cast compared to past seasons, which usually features seven to eight ladies.

Although the season was full of promise, it soon hit rough patch after rough patch, and the reality show's ratings reportedly declined. Things got so bad, there wasn't a cast reunion, with a source revealing to the Daily Mail in July 2021, "All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at the Real Housewives of New York. While the cameras are down, the drama is continuing." It appears the cast and Bravo couldn't overcome the drama, as the show didn't film in fall 2021 as expected. "I got nothing," Andy Cohen told ET in February when asked about the show. "I'm asked that question all the time, but I really have nothing to say."

Well, it appears Bravo producers have heard the outcry from fans, as Andy Cohen has just revealed a groundbreaking plan to revamp the franchise installment.