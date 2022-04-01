Sofia Vergara Totally Stuns With Fun Blue Hair

We all know that Sofia Vergara looks stunning in everything (she's kind of famous for it), and now the mirror selfie she shared on Instagram with cotton candy-colored hair has us all running to the drug store for some blue dye. Can the rest of us pull off bright blue hair like Vergara can? Honestly, who knows? Regardless, she makes it look so effortless.

Vergara paired the playful blue hairdo with an equally colorful bright pink bikini, nude nails, and a beautifully serene expression. In the caption, Vergara wrote "Inspirada" — which is Spanish for "inspired" — and tagged Colombian singer Karol G, who is known for her own aquamarine-colored locks. So is this a permanent (or semi-permanent) hair color change for the "America's Got Talent" star or could something else be afoot here? Not to get too conspiratorial, but there may be reason to believe Vergara's new look isn't going to stay for long.