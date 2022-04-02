What's The Real Meaning Of As It Was By Harry Styles? Here's What We Think

Former One Direction member Harry Styles is taking his sound in a new direction by revisiting the past, and we're totally here for it. Ahead of dropping his album "Harry's House" on May 20, the Grammy-winning artist released the single "As It Was." While the synth-pop tune is heavily influenced by the '80s, Styles is moving forward musically by leaving the '70s rock vibes of so many of his past songs behind.

But in his accompanying music video, Styles still gives the disco era a stylistic nod by rocking a scarlet jumpsuit with flared legs and a sequined chevron pattern. According to Vogue, the piece was designed by Arturo Obegero. Styles' love interest wears a matching blue jumpsuit. The lovers find themselves embracing and separating on a spinning platform and being pinned to a colorful wall like two sparkly, star-crossed science class specimens. The video was directed by Tanu Muino, who hails from Ukraine. "Shooting [Styles] was bittersweet, as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded, so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting," she said in a statement, per Rolling Stone.

Styles' joyous dance moves at the end of the video, along with the music's buoyant sound and brisk pace, are in stark contrast to the song's pensive lyrics, which seem to include a reference to Styles' love life.