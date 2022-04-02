Drew Barrymore Is Making Some Major Changes To Her Talk Show

Congratulations are in order because Drew Barrymore's talk show was just renewed for another season! CBS made the announcement on Friday, April 1 that the show was renewed through 2023.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" premiered in September 2020. Despite the pandemic upending the lives of millions of people, Barrymore's show quickly found itself atop the daytime talk show food chain, per People. The show was also only one of two talk shows to continuously gain viewers with each passing year.

In a statement, Barrymore said she is honored and grateful for the renewal. "Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here," she said. But while Barrymore says she is proud of what the talk show has become, she is ready for change. "I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space," she said. This is why, even though "The Drew Barrymore Show" is headed back to television screens for the next year, compared to what fans are used to, it will look different.