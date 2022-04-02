Camilla Cabello Gives Her Unfiltered Thoughts About Body Acceptance Amid Paparazzi Attention

Camila Cabello is one of the biggest stars in the music industry, and she's also one of the busiest, too. She's got a new hit out called "Bam Bam" with Ed Sheeran, but has also made headlines for her break up with Shawn Mendes. If that weren't enough, she also sold her $4.3 million mansion in L.A. back in December, according to People. Because things have been so busy for her, Cabello admits that she's had to take a step back from the limelight a few times.

In an interview with Page Six back in 2021, Cabello said that she's gotten so caught up with her work that she's had to seek therapy. The chart-topper put it this way, "Before lockdown I was burnt out. I was living with a really high amount of anxiety. It was too much and it was not sustainable." She further added, "I felt like I was running with a broken leg but I wasn't really listening to how I felt" and noted, "I needed to give myself permission to ask for help — because I needed help. I needed therapy."

And while there's no doubt that Cabello is one celebrity who gets real when it comes to mental health and putting your own needs first, she also opened up about body acceptance amid all of the paparazzi attention that she gets. And what she has to say about it has really hit home for a lot of people.