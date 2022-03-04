Camila Cabello Finally Opens Up About Her Split From Shawn Mendes

Pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had possibly the most public-yet-private relationship and breakup in recent Hollywood history. Cabello and Mendes were first friends and collaborators for a long time before they became the ultimate music power couple. In 2015, they released the song "I Know What You Did Last Summer" together, and fans began to question if the pair was more than just friends because of their passion and apparent connection on the track.

After a few more years of friendship and flirtation, Cabello and Mendes officially announced that they were dating in 2019. And when the couple collaborated on the 2019 song "Señorita," the track shot up to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. But these songs were really all the peaks the public got into their romance; both Cabello and Mendes were decidedly private about their relationship.

To the dismay of "Shamila" shippers, Cabello and Mendes released joint statements announcing their breakup on social media back in November 2021 after two years of dating. This split shocked fans because, before the announcement happened, there were actually rumors swirling that Cabello and Mendes were getting engaged. In the months after the split, Cabello sold the house that she had bought around the time the couple got together and took a break from all social media. Now, Cabello is returning to the music scene and opening up about its source material: her heartbreak.