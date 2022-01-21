Camila Cabello's Playful Comment To Ex-Boyfriend Shawn Mendes Has Fans Spiraling
Just because a couple is no longer together doesn't mean they have to hate each other, right? Well, at least that rings true for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.
The pair started off as friends and developed a solid bond over the years as their respective pop careers heated up. (Plus, who can forget their iconic "Señorita" collab?) However, when TMZ caught the love birds locking lips in San Fransisco on July 13, 2019, they couldn't hide their romance any longer. Cabello and Mendes were inseparable, and quickly became #couplegoals as fans fell in love with their story and relationship, which they often flaunted on social media.
However, on November 17, 2021 — after more than two years together — the pop singers announced on Instagram that they were officially calling it quits. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they each wrote on their Stories (via E! News). "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
It's now been two months since #Shawnmila split, but Cabello's recent comment on Mendes' Instagram post certainly has fans speculating about the status of their romance.
Camila Cabello calls ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes a 'crazy wildcat'
Fans of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are holding onto the last bit of hope when it comes to the two reuniting. The "Mercy" singer shared a clip of him on Instagram working on an upcoming song with the caption, "ya'll dig this?" The 12-second video was posted on January 19, and has already garnered over 2 million views in just three days.
While fans and friends flooded his comment section to show their support for the unreleased record, there was one that stood out in particular. "Ur crazy wildcat," Cabello wrote. With over 7,000 likes on her comment, one fan replied, "Shawn still loves her and she loves him!" Another said, "yayy we needed this."
Whether the two are actually dating again or not, they did make it clear when they broke up that they will remain close. "We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they wrote on their Instagram stories at the time (via E! News).
Per Insider, the former couple initially met when they were both the opening acts for Austin Mahone in the summer of 2014. At the time, Cabello was in Fifth Harmony and Mendes had just signed a record deal. "I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar," Cabello told V Magazine about her first impression of the "Stitches" singer. How times changed.