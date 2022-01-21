Camila Cabello's Playful Comment To Ex-Boyfriend Shawn Mendes Has Fans Spiraling

Just because a couple is no longer together doesn't mean they have to hate each other, right? Well, at least that rings true for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The pair started off as friends and developed a solid bond over the years as their respective pop careers heated up. (Plus, who can forget their iconic "Señorita" collab?) However, when TMZ caught the love birds locking lips in San Fransisco on July 13, 2019, they couldn't hide their romance any longer. Cabello and Mendes were inseparable, and quickly became #couplegoals as fans fell in love with their story and relationship, which they often flaunted on social media.

However, on November 17, 2021 — after more than two years together — the pop singers announced on Instagram that they were officially calling it quits. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they each wrote on their Stories (via E! News). "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

It's now been two months since #Shawnmila split, but Cabello's recent comment on Mendes' Instagram post certainly has fans speculating about the status of their romance.