What's Really Going On With Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello?
Usually when celebrity couples break up, it is often preceded with drama, like airing out dirty laundry on social media or posting cryptic tweets. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, however, have taken the high road in their break up. The young superstars confirmed they had pulled the plug on their two year relationship in November 2021, posting joint statements on their social media, and breaking the hearts of #Shawmila fans around the world.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram Story at the time (via Elle). "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."
Now, two months after announcing their split, Mendes and Cabello seem to have stayed true to their words — and their latest appearance together has fans wondering if they're back on again.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still committed to their dog
While many fans are hoping that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will get back together in the near future, the exes have proven that there were no hard feelings between them when they reunited for a walk in the park on January 6, 2022.
In a video obtained by TMZ, the "Señorita" singers appeared to be on friendly terms while walking their golden retriever, Tarzan, whom they adopted during the pandemic. Mendes wore a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers for the walk, while Cabello wore a beige dress and carried a shopping bag with her.
Their leisurely walk comes after Mendes expressed his discomfort with social media after his split with Cabello. "I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on," he shared on Instagram.
Cabello, it would seem had the same sentiment, as the "Cinderella" star also took a social media break before the new years, per E! News. However, it seems like all is well in their relationship now, romantic or otherwise.