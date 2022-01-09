What's Really Going On With Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello?

Usually when celebrity couples break up, it is often preceded with drama, like airing out dirty laundry on social media or posting cryptic tweets. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, however, have taken the high road in their break up. The young superstars confirmed they had pulled the plug on their two year relationship in November 2021, posting joint statements on their social media, and breaking the hearts of #Shawmila fans around the world.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote in a joint statement on Instagram Story at the time (via Elle). "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Now, two months after announcing their split, Mendes and Cabello seem to have stayed true to their words — and their latest appearance together has fans wondering if they're back on again.