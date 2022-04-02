Shia LaBeouf Has Become A Dad. Here's What We Know About His First Baby

There's a lot that has been said about Shia LaBeouf over the years. The Hollywood star has made headlines for a ton of reasonslike all of the shady things he reportedly did in the past, his feud with fellow Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, and all of the abuse claims made against him, according to the Daily Beast. Along with all of the drama and controversies surrounding him, LaBeouf has also made it pretty clear that some chapters from his childhood were anything but memorable.

Speaking about his relationship with his father, LaBeouf told ABC News back in 2014, "The only thing my father gave me that was of any value to me is pain. The only time my dad will ever talk to me is when I need him at work" and added, " My dad is the key to most of my base emotions. My greatest and my worst memories are with my father, all my major trauma and major celebration came from him. It's a negative gift."

That said, LaBeouf is about to take on a new role in his life, and it's that as a father. Here's what we know about the birth of his first child.