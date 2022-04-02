Shia LaBeouf Has Become A Dad. Here's What We Know About His First Baby
There's a lot that has been said about Shia LaBeouf over the years. The Hollywood star has made headlines for a ton of reasonslike all of the shady things he reportedly did in the past, his feud with fellow Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, and all of the abuse claims made against him, according to the Daily Beast. Along with all of the drama and controversies surrounding him, LaBeouf has also made it pretty clear that some chapters from his childhood were anything but memorable.
Speaking about his relationship with his father, LaBeouf told ABC News back in 2014, "The only thing my father gave me that was of any value to me is pain. The only time my dad will ever talk to me is when I need him at work" and added, " My dad is the key to most of my base emotions. My greatest and my worst memories are with my father, all my major trauma and major celebration came from him. It's a negative gift."
That said, LaBeouf is about to take on a new role in his life, and it's that as a father. Here's what we know about the birth of his first child.
Shia LaBeouf welcomed a child with partner Mia Goth
According to the Daily Mail, Shia LaBeouf and his longtime partner Mia Goth have welcomed their first child together. However, not much has been said or revealed about the details surrounding the baby's birth. Their pregnancy was confirmed by TMZ in November when Goth was spotted at a Chuck E. Cheese with a top that exposed the bottom of her belly. Now, per the Daily Mail, new photos of Goth have surfaced sans baby bump.
The couple first tied the knot back in 2016 but temporarily broke up before getting back together again. While on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," LaBeouf opened up (sort of) about being a married man. He cryptically said, "The plan was for it to be a private deal ... Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free." Seeing how privacy is a huge deal for the actor and Goth, it's doubtful that they will be introducing their new tot in any colorful magazine spreads in the near future. Either way, congratulations, y'all!