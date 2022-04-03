Miley Cyrus Announces Sad Medical News Amid Her World Tour
Miley Cyrus has been experiencing some bad luck as of late. The "Angels Like You" singer was touring in South America for a series of music festivals when her plane got hit by lightning on March 23 while she was enroute to Paraguay. Cyrus detailed the harrowing incident on Instagram, posting both a video taken from inside the plane and a picture of the damage done to the fuselage.
"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," Cyrus captioned the post. "My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing." The strike meant Cyrus couldn't perform her scheduled shows in Paraguay. However, she did manage to finish her other South American dates, including Lollapalooza in Brazil, per NME.
While Cyrus made it back to Los Angeles without any mishaps, she did provide a sad medical update for fans on social media, as she has had to cancel a planned appearance because of it. Here's everything we know about her health.
Miley Cyrus has been diagnosed with the coronavirus
Miley Cyrus has tested positive for the coronavirus after completing her South American tour at the end of March. The "Wrecking Ball" singer announced the news on her Twitter. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high," she wrote. "I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."
Per Rolling Stone, Cyrus was seen interacting with fans while in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Chile, which contributed to her positive test. It is important to note, however, that Cyrus has been vaccinated, so it's likely that she'll be back to work in no time. The drawback means that she will be forced to miss out on performing at the Janie's Fund Grammys watch party, which aims to help "abused and neglected girls," on April 3, which she says "sucks." "It's a charity that's super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler," Cyrus wrote in a follow-up tweet. "I am feeling fine so don't worry about me! Sorry Steven! We'll have to 'Walk This Way' another time!"
Steven Tyler previously explained to People that Cyrus had been a supporter of the organization for years and was looking forward to watching her perform. "Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie's Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women," he said. "I can't think of another artist that better aligns with our mission." Well, there's always next year!