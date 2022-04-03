Miley Cyrus Announces Sad Medical News Amid Her World Tour

Miley Cyrus has been experiencing some bad luck as of late. The "Angels Like You" singer was touring in South America for a series of music festivals when her plane got hit by lightning on March 23 while she was enroute to Paraguay. Cyrus detailed the harrowing incident on Instagram, posting both a video taken from inside the plane and a picture of the damage done to the fuselage.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," Cyrus captioned the post. "My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing." The strike meant Cyrus couldn't perform her scheduled shows in Paraguay. However, she did manage to finish her other South American dates, including Lollapalooza in Brazil, per NME.

While Cyrus made it back to Los Angeles without any mishaps, she did provide a sad medical update for fans on social media, as she has had to cancel a planned appearance because of it. Here's everything we know about her health.