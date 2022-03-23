What We Know About Miley Cyrus' Plane Being Struck By Lightning

Since rising to fame as a child star, Miley Cyrus has morphed into one of music's most talked-about recording artists who has performed on some of the biggest stages around the world.

In 2009, the "Party in the USA" hitmaker told the AP (via Parade) she plans to keep performing until it isn't fun anymore. "My dad always says, 'If you ain't having fun, it ain't working.' And so when I stop having fun, I'll just quit everything altogether. But, I'm having fun," she explained, adding, "... I will be able to tour the rest of my life if I am having fun." With that being said, in 2017, she revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" (via E! News) that she had no plans of touring her album "Younger Now" due to looking after her pet pigs. "That's how much I love those pigs," Cyrus declared.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Cyrus released her 2020 album "Plastic Hearts." In support of her new music, she has decided to get back on the road and perform at numerous festivals. As seen on Instagram, she appeared at the Super Bowl Music Fest alongside Green Day last month. On March 23, Cyrus had plans to headline a festival in Paraguay. However, she was forced to cancel after her flight had complications.