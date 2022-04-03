Mel Gibson's Team Is Determined To Shield The Actor From The Will Smith Drama

Mel Gibson is no stranger to scandals and controversy. As News Australia reported, Winona Ryder once claimed that Gibson asked, ​​"Oh, wait, am I gonna get AIDS?" when she introduced him to a gay friend. Radar Online listened to audio of Gibson allegedly screaming at his ex-partner, "You look like a f**king pig in heat," along with other cruel, expletive-ridden remarks. The target of his ire, Oksana Grigorieva, accused the actor of domestic violence, in addition to emotional and verbal abuse.

And, who could forget Gibson's infamous 2006 DUI arrest? "What do you think you're looking at, sugar t*ts?" He asked the female cop, per the police report (via Gawker), before allegedly embarking on an angry and heated tirade against Jews. Gibson's purported anti-Semitism fueled demands for an industry boycott of him — with Variety asking, "How does Mel Gibson still have a career?"

The Atlantic claimed, "Gibson is a well-known Jew-hater (anti-Semite is too mild)." They cite his alleged "oven dodger" comment amongst other bile, which, as Seth Rogen tweeted, means at least he "acknowledges the Holocaust actually happened." Unlike his dad, Hutton Gibson, a staunch Holocaust denier — prompting ABC to ask, "Like father, like son?" When you add in the multitude of other misogynistic, homophobic, sexist, and racist slurs that Gibson has been accused of, the Oscars #SlapGate incident looks like kids' patty-cake play in comparison. However, Mel Gibson's team is apparently determined to shield the actor from the Will Smith drama.