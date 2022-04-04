Ariana Fans Aren't Holding Back After Her Grammys Loss To Olivia Rodrigo

Ariana Grande, who didn't make an appearance at the ceremony, earned two nominations at this year's Grammys, losing both to Olivia Rodrigo. But while Rodrigo's fans were happy to cheer her on over social media, Grande's fans were quick to fire back with their own thoughts on the results.

One fan blatantly wrote that the show is "rigged," asking how both Grande and Doja Cat lost out to Rodrigo, while another wrote that the Grammys are all politics, adding that Grande deserved the win. One of Grande's fans flat out wrote, "Ariana was robbed." Quite a few of Grande's fans got a bit nasty, telling the Recording Academy that for a category about vocals, they gave the award to the wrong winner. One wrote, "You could remove the word 'Vocal' in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, because you don't take it into consideration, choosing 'Sour' over great vocally amazing albums like 'Positions' and 'Happier Than Ever.'"

But Rodrigo's fans were there to defend her, showing the "Drivers License" singer their support. One took an opportunity to scold those who were complaining, writing, "omgggg y'all are acting like sour hasn't been one the not only best album but DEBUT album of this whole year. Congratulations Olivia you slayed," with another adding that they're "so proud."