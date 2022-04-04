Lady Gaga's Grammys Tribute To Tony Bennett Is Giving Everyone The Chills

In honor of her duet partner over the past eight years, Lady Gaga took to the Grammys' stage on April 3 to sing two of her and Tony Bennett's iconic songs from their second album together. She performed the title track, "Love for Sale," on her own, and then transitioned into "Do I Love You," a moving tribute that showed footage of Gaga and Bennett working and performing together. Gaga was overcome with emotion as she watched the montage, and fans seemed to have the same reaction to the whole performance, taking to Twitter to express their opinions.

"Lady Gaga's performance got me choked up," one user wrote. "The love and respect she has for Tony Bennet [sic] just comes right through the tv." "Am I the only one who had tears streaming down my face? Beautiful tribute to Tony," another opined. "I was seriously crying during lady gaga's grammy honoring Tony Bennet [sic] and his amazing talent," a third person posted.

Gaga's tribute was a beautiful way to send off one of music's biggest icons as he continues to enjoy his retirement.