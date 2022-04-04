Lady Gaga's Grammys Tribute To Tony Bennett Is Giving Everyone The Chills
The 64th annual Grammy Awards finally aired on April 3, a little over three months since it was originally scheduled to be broadcast on January 31. Postponed out of concern for COVID-19, the award show was finally able to be broadcast from the iconic MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas. The show, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the second time, saw some incredible performances by some huge names in music, like H.E.R, Billie Eilish, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more. The show also featured awards that had a large range of nominees, from 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo to 95-year-old Tony Bennett.
Bennett was nominated for his work alongside Lady Gaga. The two put out their second duets album, which featured the songs of Cole Porter and won a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Album, making him the second-oldest Grammy winner ever. And while Bennett retired from performing in 2021, their album was still represented by Gaga, who performed a medley of songs from "Love for Sale" in tribute to Bennett. It was a beautiful performance that left fans emotional.
Lady Gaga's tribute to Tony Bennett was beautiful
In honor of her duet partner over the past eight years, Lady Gaga took to the Grammys' stage on April 3 to sing two of her and Tony Bennett's iconic songs from their second album together. She performed the title track, "Love for Sale," on her own, and then transitioned into "Do I Love You," a moving tribute that showed footage of Gaga and Bennett working and performing together. Gaga was overcome with emotion as she watched the montage, and fans seemed to have the same reaction to the whole performance, taking to Twitter to express their opinions.
"Lady Gaga's performance got me choked up," one user wrote. "The love and respect she has for Tony Bennet [sic] just comes right through the tv." "Am I the only one who had tears streaming down my face? Beautiful tribute to Tony," another opined. "I was seriously crying during lady gaga's grammy honoring Tony Bennet [sic] and his amazing talent," a third person posted.
Gaga's tribute was a beautiful way to send off one of music's biggest icons as he continues to enjoy his retirement.