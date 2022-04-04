The Surgery Halsey Got Just Before Attending The Grammys

Halsey has been quite busy throughout the past year. In addition to announcing on Instagram that they gave birth to their son, Ender Ridley Aydin, last July, Halsey also released their fourth studio album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," that same year.

As noted by the Grammy Awards website, Halsey had only received nominations for their work on other people's material ahead of the release of their latest album. However, that all changed when it was announced in November 2021 that Halsey had earned a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album for their latest LP. "Thinking a lot of things. Here's to taking risks! most important thing is that this album means something to YOU," the "You Should Be Sad" hitmaker wrote on Instagram after being informed about the exciting news. On the night of the ceremony on April 3, Halsey stunned on the red carpet in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a belted corset gown, a floor-length black skirt, and heels, per People. The singer accessorized with a hat of the same color and opted for sparkly, dangling earrings.

Despite attending in style, Halsey revealed just days before the show that they had recently undergone a surgical procedure.