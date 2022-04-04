The Surgery Halsey Got Just Before Attending The Grammys
Halsey has been quite busy throughout the past year. In addition to announcing on Instagram that they gave birth to their son, Ender Ridley Aydin, last July, Halsey also released their fourth studio album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," that same year.
As noted by the Grammy Awards website, Halsey had only received nominations for their work on other people's material ahead of the release of their latest album. However, that all changed when it was announced in November 2021 that Halsey had earned a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album for their latest LP. "Thinking a lot of things. Here's to taking risks! most important thing is that this album means something to YOU," the "You Should Be Sad" hitmaker wrote on Instagram after being informed about the exciting news. On the night of the ceremony on April 3, Halsey stunned on the red carpet in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a belted corset gown, a floor-length black skirt, and heels, per People. The singer accessorized with a hat of the same color and opted for sparkly, dangling earrings.
Despite attending in style, Halsey revealed just days before the show that they had recently undergone a surgical procedure.
Halsey had endometriosis surgery
One day ahead of the Grammy Awards on April 3, Halsey took to Instagram to share a number of photos, one of which included them wearing a face mask and cap. In their caption, Halsey informed their 29 million followers that the last time they attended the Grammys in 2017, they had undergone their first endometriosis surgery. "I walked the carpet with my stitches still in," the "Without Me" chart-topper said. Five years later, Halsey announced they had the same surgical procedure three days before sharing their post. "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle ... I'm fragile. Fragile but excited," they continued.
After showing up and being photographed on the red carpet, Halsey found themselves having to leave the ceremony after an hour. As noted by People, the singer explained on their Instagram Story they felt unwell but did reveal they at least got to catch BTS' performance. "Going to get some pasta and sleep. Thanks for everything luv u all," Halsey added. Even though they were probably hoping to win their first Grammy Award, Halsey lost out to St. Vincent in the Best Alternative Music Album category, according to Pitchfork. Nevertheless we hope Halsey feels better and is in good health!