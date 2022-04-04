The Internet Is Absolutely Fuming Over Louis CK's Latest Grammy Win

Just a few short years after being publicly disgraced for sexual harassment allegations, comedian Louis CK appears to have made a comeback. CK took home the award for best comedy album for 2021's "Sincerely Louis CK." CK didn't attend the ceremony or accept the prize in person, per New York Post, but that didn't stop spectators from voicing their displeasure. "Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture," one person wrote on Twitter.

Fans were especially furious about the win in the wake of Will Smith's Oscar debacle a week earlier. Many noted the discrepancy between the pair's actions and their respective consequences. Smith slapped Chris Rock, and though he was allowed to keep his best actor award, he ultimately resigned from the Academy. CK admitted to harassing numerous women and won a second Grammy — indicating that he's at least somewhat welcome in the industry once again. "THEY MADE WILL SMITH RESIGN FROM THE ACADEMY AND THEN LOUIS CK WON A GRAMMY?!" one angry viewer tweeted. "I'm gonna burn something down."

Since his public cancellation, CK's attempts to return to the world stage have not gone well. In 2019 he performed his first new set in New York, which drew massive public backlash for his jokes about the Holocaust and Parkland shootings, per CBS, so perhaps it's unsurprising that CK was not there to receive the award in person. At least this time, he was able to read the room.