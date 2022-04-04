Martha Stewart Is In Mourning After Tragic Accident

Martha Stewart has been the queen of cooking, entertaining, and home décor for years, seemingly always having her life under control. Even when she faced a five-month stint in jail in 2004 over a stock sale, per NBC News, the popular television personality tackled adversity in style. Yet, while it might seem as if Stewart never misses a beat, a shocking accident that happened on her New York farm left her feeling heartbroken.

Stewart posts to her Instagram page frequently, keeping her 1.6 million followers up to speed on her latest projects and achievements. She highlights many of her day-to-day activities, often showing her followers that even her ordinary life is filled with glamour. As she noted in a January blog post, she spends a lot of time at her Bedford, New York farm, where she has nearly 20 peacocks. A couple of Instagram posts she shared on April 3 showed her taking a ride in a refurbished horse carriage with two new horses. She asked her followers to "please excuse the noisy Peacocks!!" noting it's their mating season. Indeed, some peacock squawking could be heard somewhat in the distance. This may be a relatively regular day in Stewart's world, but it's fascinating for others who would never have such an opportunity.

In fact, Stewart's life may seem incredibly majestic, but another post on April 3 showed she can be hit with heartbreak just like anybody else.