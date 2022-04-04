The Weeknd's Potential Name Change Goes Back To His Roots

Music superstar The Weeknd is among a select few entertainers who are largely known by their stage name, rather than their given names, much like Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Machine Gun Kelly. And the story of how he got his name is just as interesting as the name itself.

In 2013, the "Save Your Tears" singer participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), where he revealed that he chose the name after he left home "one weekend" and never returned, adding that he almost used the title for his album "House of Balloons." But instead, he "tried it as a stage name. It sounded cool. I took out the 'e' because there was already a Canadian band named The Weekend."

With his chart-topping success for songs like "I Can't Feel My Face," "Blinding Lights," and "Starboy," the Canadian crooner has since learned to differentiate between his stage persona and his real self. "It's become very clear that Abel is someone I go home to every night. And The Weeknd is someone I go to work as," he told GQ in 2021. Although he was born in Scarborough, Ontario as "Abel Tesfaye," he's now considering changing how he's referred to in public. The Weeknd tweeted that he's considering dropping his stage name and following the legacy of Madonna, Cher, and Prince.