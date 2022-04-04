Kanye West's Reported Decision About Coachella Will Have Fans In An Uproar

All kinds of different groups get riled up at the mere mention of Coachella. Even those who don't attend have a dog in the fight when it comes to dissing the annual music and arts festival, as every year, Coachella inevitably results in social media polluted by filtered snaps of wannabe hippies, bougie influencers, and Frye Festival survivors getting down and living their best authentic Insta life.

Environmentalists bemoan the negative impact caused by Coachella. According to a 2019 report, via USD Student Media, 642 tons of solid waste is created over the festival's two weekends. Then there's the energy consumption and all the toxic gasses and fumes released into the Cali desert air. Obviously, some Indio residents must have mixed feelings about Coachella, as over 560,000 people suddenly descend on their turf, completely jamming up all surrounding roads and freeways and causing disruption and noise.

Per Daily Beast, festival founder Phil Anschutz has also landed in hot water over his anti-LGBTQ, uber-Christian billionaire status. Plus, according to Teen Vogue, there are all the young women who don't enjoy being sexually harassed and assaulted who also have issues with Coachella. And now, thanks to the mighty Kanye "Ye" West — even the festival attendees, who have to fork out over $600 for a weekend pass –- are going to have an ax to grind, too.