Idris Elba Reveals The Surprising Song Meghan Markle Requested At Her Wedding Reception

Meghan Markle went from actor to British royal on May 19, 2018, when she married Prince Harry in a magisterial ceremony watched by hundreds of millions of spectators around the world, The Guardian estimated. In the St. George's Chapel, attendants celebrated Harry and Meghan's wedding to the sound of religious hymns performed by choirs and an orchestra. Among them was Princess Diana's favorite, "Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer," which was also played at her funeral in 1997, making Harry emotional as he earnestly sang along, according to CBS News.

The solemn service was followed by two receptions, one offered by Queen Elizabeth II, featuring Elton John as the main performer, and a second, more private event held at Frogmore House in the evening, Vogue noted. The latter offered Harry and Meghan an opportunity to let loose and enjoy an informal setting to celebrate their union. The party even featured an illustrious DJ: Idris Elba.

Elba and Harry go way back, as the actor is involved with Prince Charles' The Prince's Trust charity and has worked with both Harry and Prince William, he said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019. "Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed, and he was like, 'Hey, man, what are you doing on [May 19],'" Elba explained. As it turned out, he had no plans. After ensuring Harry wasn't pulling his leg, Elba accepted to DJ for Meghan and Harry. After years of mystery, Elba is finally revealing the surprising song Meghan requested.