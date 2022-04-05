Why Hailey Bieber Is Telling Everyone To Leave Her Alone

Hailey Bieber might appear as though she's got it all. After all, she comes from a well-connected Hollywood family and is married to one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Justin Bieber. But tragic details about the model's life show that she's dealt with her fair share of struggles, too. In March, it was reported that she suffered a medical crisis: a blood clot in the brain. While there was some speculation that her emergency hospitalization was COVID-19 related, Hailey cleared up all of the reports on her Instagram Story. She said (via Today): "I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own."

In addition to her health scare, Hailey has also had her fair share of ups and downs with her husband Justin. The chart-topper even had reservations about beginning their romance. "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right?" he mused to GQ back in 2016. "If I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged." And while Hailey's health scare has certainly changed her relationship with Justin, it hasn't changed her relationship with everyone else. In fact, the model is now asking for people to stop speculating about one specific part of her health.