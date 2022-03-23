The Real Way Hailey Bieber's Health Scare Changed Her Relationship With Justin

Justin Bieber is one celebrity who has been rather honest about the trials and tribulations of being married while in the spotlight. In fact, he admitted his marriage to Hailey Bieber was on eggshells, but mostly because he was scared to talk about his past with her. In an interview with GQ back in May 2021, the Biebs revealed their first year of marriage was "really tough," mostly because he was still trying to turn his life around for the better. He said, "There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust," adding, "There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"

And while there have certainly been a lot of ups and downs in their marriage, Justin has reportedly been losing sleep over Hailey's health issues. Back on March 12, Hailey told her fans in one of her Instagram Stories that after suffering from COVID-19-like symptoms, she was rushed to the hospital. She said (via Us Weekly), "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own, and I recovered completely within a few hours."

And now it's being reported that Hailey's health scare has definitely changed her relationship with Justin.