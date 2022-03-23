The Real Way Hailey Bieber's Health Scare Changed Her Relationship With Justin
Justin Bieber is one celebrity who has been rather honest about the trials and tribulations of being married while in the spotlight. In fact, he admitted his marriage to Hailey Bieber was on eggshells, but mostly because he was scared to talk about his past with her. In an interview with GQ back in May 2021, the Biebs revealed their first year of marriage was "really tough," mostly because he was still trying to turn his life around for the better. He said, "There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust," adding, "There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"
And while there have certainly been a lot of ups and downs in their marriage, Justin has reportedly been losing sleep over Hailey's health issues. Back on March 12, Hailey told her fans in one of her Instagram Stories that after suffering from COVID-19-like symptoms, she was rushed to the hospital. She said (via Us Weekly), "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own, and I recovered completely within a few hours."
And now it's being reported that Hailey's health scare has definitely changed her relationship with Justin.
Justin and Hailey Bieber have each other's backs no matter what
When Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber said their vows and promised that they would be by each other's side "in sickness and in health," they really meant it. According to ET, Hailey's blood clot scare has actually brought her and Justin closer together. One source close to the situation explained, "Hailey went through a traumatic experience with her blood clot, but she is thankfully doing much better and is healthy." As for how this impacted the couple, the source put it this way, "This actually elevated her relationship with Justin and solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin and make sure she is taken care of and supported in any capacity."
In other words, Justin has stepped up to the plate for his wife in the same way that Hailey showed her support for him during his Lyme disease complications in 2020. Hailey made a huge effort to be by his side, even when it felt like it was just the two of them against the entire world. She told Elle that year, "You never know what can happen with someone's health. When you don't know what's happening, it's really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks."
It sounds like Justin and Hailey have really gotten this thing called marriage in the bag.