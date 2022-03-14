How Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Coping With Hailey's Health Issues

There's no doubt that Justin and Hailey Bieber are one of the most adorable pairs in Hollywood. Following his long and complicated romance with Selena Gomez, Justin and Hailey's relationship progressed pretty quickly, as they got married at a courthouse in New York City in September 2018, according to Us Weekly. Like most married couples, Justin and Hailey have been through ups and downs in their relationship. Most recently, they stuck true to their vows of "in sickness and in health."

Hailey had quite a health scare that rocked the famous duo's world and, on March 12, the model broke her silence on the matter via her Instagram Stories. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she shared, via Us Weekly. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own, and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Hailey continued, stating that, while it was one of the scariest moments in her life, she was thankful for all the doctors and nurses who helped her get through. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love," she added. It's obviously been a very scary and trying time for the pair, and Justin is feeling many emotions following Hailey's health issues.