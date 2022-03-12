The Truth About Hailey Bieber's Hospitalization For A Brain Condition
Hailey Bieber is having a health setback. The model opened about maintaining a healthy lifestyle after marrying Justin Bieber — who has Lyme disease — in 2018, saying she's "more aware" about her body in a podcast with Women's Health UK, "Going for Goal," according to People.
"I think with [Justin's] Lyme disease and that situation, it definitely makes you more aware of your health and I think it makes you pay more attention to how you feel and different symptoms," she said. "Lyme disease is an interesting thing because a lot of people don't believe it's real, and a lot of people think it's BS ... I think it's about finding the right doctors who believe in getting to the bottom of any health issues that you might have."
Well, it seems like Hailey has followed her own advice, as she was recently hospitalized for a "medical emergency." Here's everything we know about her condition.
Hailey Bieber had issues with her mobility, which required hospitalization
Hailey Bieber confirmed that she had been hospitalized in the Palm Springs area hospital after suffering from stroke-like symptoms. The 25-year-old model shared an update on her Instagram Story on March 12. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Hailey began her statement, according to People. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."
Hailey added that the experience was "one of the scariest moments I've been through," but that she was "grateful" for the care she received from the doctors and nurses at the hospital. She also confirmed that she was released from the hospital and is "doing well" at home.
While it is unclear what caused Hailey's blood clot, TMZ previously reported that doctors theorized that it could have been related to COVID-19. Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, contracted COVID-19 back in February following the start of his "Justice World Tour," according to E! News. We're glad to see Hailey on the mend now!