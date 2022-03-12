The Truth About Hailey Bieber's Hospitalization For A Brain Condition

Hailey Bieber is having a health setback. The model opened about maintaining a healthy lifestyle after marrying Justin Bieber — who has Lyme disease — in 2018, saying she's "more aware" about her body in a podcast with Women's Health UK, "Going for Goal," according to People.

"I think with [Justin's] Lyme disease and that situation, it definitely makes you more aware of your health and I think it makes you pay more attention to how you feel and different symptoms," she said. "Lyme disease is an interesting thing because a lot of people don't believe it's real, and a lot of people think it's BS ... I think it's about finding the right doctors who believe in getting to the bottom of any health issues that you might have."

Well, it seems like Hailey has followed her own advice, as she was recently hospitalized for a "medical emergency." Here's everything we know about her condition.