Luann De Lesseps Rare Photo Of Her Mom Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Whatever else you say about "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps, you can't deny that the woman has a (dare we say) almost unnatural gift for non-aging. As it turns out, that gift may run in the family. Luann has shared photos of her mother on Instagram, and it appears her mother may have the same anti-aging gene. In September 2020, Luann posted two photos to her Instagram of herself, her mother, and her daughter Victoria enjoying a lobster lunch in Sag Harbor, New York. "#3generations," the former countess captioned the post. She shared another photo of her lookalike mama in 2015, writing, "Celebrating my jewelry collection launch with my mother!"
Sure, compared to Luann, her mother looks ... old. But in a new Instagram post, the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer revealed just how old her mother is, and her actual age is shocking.
Luann de Lesseps' mother is 93 and thriving
In the caption next to the sweet selfie, Luann de Lesseps wrote on Instagram, "How incredible is she at 93!" Drawing attention to the artwork in the background, Lu added, "That's our favorite painting." The post garnered over a hundred comments, including from fellow "Real Housewives" Lisa Rinna and Ramona Singer who both commented, "Amazing!" Other, non-famous fans, agreed, writing that Luann's mother is "beautiful" and "gorgeous." One person commented, "You get it from your mama." We'd have to agree. The photo shows that Luann and her mom have nothing but love for each other.
Luann hasn't often discussed her mother or their relationship on "The Real Housewives of New York City," but she has occasionally referenced her upbringing, including one emotional moment when she discussed her late father and his struggle with alcoholism. "My father was everything to me," she said in a 2020 episode (via ET). "He was my rock. Growing up, my father struggled with alcohol. It was very difficult for me, and my family and my mother." She continued, "Eventually, he stopped. AA saved his life, and I'll forever be proud of my father for that."