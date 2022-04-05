Luann De Lesseps Rare Photo Of Her Mom Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Whatever else you say about "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps, you can't deny that the woman has a (dare we say) almost unnatural gift for non-aging. As it turns out, that gift may run in the family. Luann has shared photos of her mother on Instagram, and it appears her mother may have the same anti-aging gene. In September 2020, Luann posted two photos to her Instagram of herself, her mother, and her daughter Victoria enjoying a lobster lunch in Sag Harbor, New York. "#3generations," the former countess captioned the post. She shared another photo of her lookalike mama in 2015, writing, "Celebrating my jewelry collection launch with my mother!"

Sure, compared to Luann, her mother looks ... old. But in a new Instagram post, the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer revealed just how old her mother is, and her actual age is shocking.