Gwen Stefani Reveals The Truth About Ranch Life With Blake Shelton

The world just can't get enough of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweet relationship, and we can totally see why.

The singing sensations finally tied the knot last July at an intimate ceremony located at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, according to Page Six. As noted by Billboard, their marriage had been a long time coming. They first sparked a romance back in November 2015, after first meeting on "The Voice" the previous year. Since walking down the aisle, the couple has continued to boast about the love they have for one another through social media. "I'm the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!" Shelton wrote on Instagram in February this year, attaching a black and white snapshot on the day of their wedding. Stefani uploaded a video that is a montage of some of the wholesome moments they shared over the years. On International Women's Day in March, Shelton honored his wife and referred to the former No Doubt lead singer as the "best woman I know!"

On January 16, Stefani took to Instagram to give fans a little insight into her life in Oklahoma by posting selfies with her dog, Betty. However, during a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she revealed to viewers more about what she and her husband have been up to at home.