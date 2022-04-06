Gwen Stefani Reveals The Truth About Ranch Life With Blake Shelton
The world just can't get enough of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweet relationship, and we can totally see why.
The singing sensations finally tied the knot last July at an intimate ceremony located at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, according to Page Six. As noted by Billboard, their marriage had been a long time coming. They first sparked a romance back in November 2015, after first meeting on "The Voice" the previous year. Since walking down the aisle, the couple has continued to boast about the love they have for one another through social media. "I'm the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!" Shelton wrote on Instagram in February this year, attaching a black and white snapshot on the day of their wedding. Stefani uploaded a video that is a montage of some of the wholesome moments they shared over the years. On International Women's Day in March, Shelton honored his wife and referred to the former No Doubt lead singer as the "best woman I know!"
On January 16, Stefani took to Instagram to give fans a little insight into her life in Oklahoma by posting selfies with her dog, Betty. However, during a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she revealed to viewers more about what she and her husband have been up to at home.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are doing 'major gardening'
During Gwen Stefani's April 6 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," host Ellen DeGeneres asked about her wedding to country singer Blake Shelton, per The Daily Mail. DeGeneres was previously told by Stefani on her show that she had permission to be her maid of honor and asked why that didn't go to plan. "Covid," the former No Doubt frontwoman stated, adding, "It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways." TODAY noted that only about 40 people were in attendance.
While referring to Shelton as her "best friend," Stefani revealed he was currently back home at their ranch in Oklahoma "literally tilling the soil" as the pair are doing some "major gardening." She continued: "We're talking about daffodils, we're talking about like tulips. We did all the bulbs, now we're doing wildflower seeds, now we're doing xenias. So I sent him home to figure out how to till all the land and dig a well." Stefani mentioned she will return back home soon and is excited to watch her plants bloom. In addition to their relationship, we hope to see all this gardening be documented on social media!