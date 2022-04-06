Kris Jenner's New Look Absolutely Stuns Fans

Given her longevity as a successful businesswoman, it's safe to say Kris Jenner is definitely one cool momager. In addition to her impressive skills as a smart entrepreneur, she is also admired for her timeless beauty.

While reflecting on her many iconic looks over the years with Vogue in March 2021, the reality star stated her sense of style "has evolved to be less is more." Out of all her daughters, Kris also revealed she is most likely to wear one of Khloé Kardashian's garments. "Khloé and I raid each other's closets the most, because we're probably the most similar in height, size, and style," the reality mogul said.

As previously reported by the Daily Mail, Kris upped her fashion game at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London in November. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star sported a black top with pants and heels of the same color. She wrapped herself up in a red, white, and black color-block satin jacket and accessorized with black gloves. Kris opted for elegant crystalized dangling earrings and posed on the red carpet alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble while holding onto a clutch purse that was made to look like money. A style staple that has remained a staple throughout the majority of her career is Kris' signature short black hair. However, she recently opted for a rare new look that has fans going wild.