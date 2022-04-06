T.I. Completely Melts Down After Comedian Mentions Assault Allegations

Since the incident, comedian Lauren Knight has taken to Instagram to say that she's been on the receiving end of bullying and trolling from T.I.'s fans. On April 5, she posted a video to her IG, speaking directly to the camera, saying that T.I. heckled her for the duration of her set, telling her "to 'shut the f**k up,' calling me all kinds of b*****s, heckling me." Knight also revealed how she set the rapper off. After he kept heckling her to take her wig off, she replied, "I'll take my wig off when you speak on the allegations."

That evening, she posted another video to her IG, revealing that she's receiving death threats after T.I. went on IG Live and denied ever calling her a "b***h," offering $1 million if she can produce a video proving he did. The second slide of the post includes CCTV footage of the event where T.I. can be seen heckling her with that exact sexist slur.

T.I. has since responded to the controversy, posting a video to his official Instagram of a different moment during that night at the club where he tells Knight she is loved and then hugs her. The caption praises Knight, calling her "a young up & coming comic on the scene in Atlanta check her out. She's a young black women fighting to use her voice for laughter." He later speaks directly to her, writing, "I've done my part here... moving on. Love & Respect."