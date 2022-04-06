Joe Biden's Most Personal Measure Against Putin Yet

As Russia's war against Ukraine rages on, the world remains divided on how, or if, to intervene. The New York Times reports that India and China continue to maintain a "neutral" stance and sit on the fence, while other major world leaders pile on the pressure in an attempt to put an end to the bloody invasion.

According to Politico, any form of direct military action by sovereign states has been ruled out — for now — over concerns it will escalate the conflict further, resulting in an already feared scenario of World War III. So, the leading train of thought is to try and hit Vladimir Putin and his oligarch cronies where it hurts the most: in the wallet.

Per NATO, members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and their allies have imposed a series of strict sanctions against Russia and its uber-wealthy elite, in a bid to pile on the pressure and force the Russian president to withdraw his troops from Ukraine. However, they appear to have had little to no effect. In fact, disturbing reports have been emerging of alleged war crimes and genocide being committed by Putin's army, per The New York Times. As the death toll increases by the day, the US has decided to turn the heat up with the announcement of Joe Biden's most personal measure against Putin yet.