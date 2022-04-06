Sofia Pernas Confirms What We Suspected About Her Relationship With Justin Hartley's Daughter

Sofia Pernas is amazed by her husband Justin Hartley's daughter Isabella. According to US Magazine, the "This is Us" actor and Pernas first met back in 2015 while on set of "The Young and Restless," and worked alongside each other for about a year. Ironically, that's the same set where Hartley met his ex-wife, "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause. Hartley and Stause began dating in 2014 and later got married in 2017. According to In Touch, the actor shockingly filed for divorce in November 2019 just two years after tying the knot.

"I obviously really truly love him and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened," Stause told ET in 2020. While the timing of the breakup was unfortunate for both stars, Hartley managed to move on and find love again. During an interview with Haute Living, the actor explained he wasn't "available" when he was first introduced to Pernas. "Timing has a lot to do with that," he said. "I'm very lucky to not only have found 'the one,' but I found her when she was available and the timing was right."

According to People, Hartley took his friendship with Pernas to the next level when they started dating in 2020. The couple got married a year later in a private ceremony. The "Blood & Treasure" star is now a stepmom to Hartley's teenage daughter Isabella and, as we expected, she's loving every minute of it.