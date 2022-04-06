Ezra Miller's Career Could Be In Trouble Amid Claims Of Concerning Behavior
"The Flash" star Ezra Miller has a history of curious behavior that has raised many eyebrows. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was caught on camera in an Iceland bar choking a woman and slamming her to the ground, in 2020. TMZ reported that police weren't called to that incident but that Miller was kicked out of the bar. New York Magazine reported in 2011 that they were pulled over in Pittsburgh for possession of cannabis, which resulted in a disorderly conduct charge and a $600 fine.
Then on March 29, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct again, this time for a more serious incident. Hawaii County police announced that Miller was "yelling obscenities and became agitated when people began singing karaoke," according to the report obtained by Page Six. The song that most perturbed the actor was "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, per The Associate Press. The outlet also says Miller harassed a woman singing karaoke and "lunged at a man playing darts." The night didn't end quietly, because on the same evening after their arrest, they allegedly burst into an unknown couple's private bedroom, shouting "I will bury you and your slut wife," before stealing a passport and a wallet that contained a drivers' license and social security card, per Page Six.
Now, this string of disturbing misconduct could mean Miller's career, specifically as the titular character in the upcoming film "The Flash," is in peril.
Ezra Miller's future as the Flash is put on pause
Rolling Stone reports that Ezra Miller's recent behavior in Hawaii prompted an emergency meeting between executives at Warner Bros. and DC, who have decided to put any future projects involving Miller on ice for now. The companies have also cancelled any public appearances scheduled for Miller to support their film projects. The outlet also spoke to an insider close to the actor, who claimed they had "frequent meltdowns" during production of "The Flash," saying, "Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, 'I don't know what I'm doing.'" The insider said the outbursts were not violent and that the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star did not yell.
Miller's starring turn as "The Flash" is set to be released in 2023, but it is unclear at this stage if any future sequels will include Miller or if they will be recast. Warner Bros. has not announced if their leading role as Credence Barebone in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise will be recast, although the company had no issue recasting Jonny Depp's role in the franchise after he lost a court battle relating to his alleged domestic abuse of his ex-wife, per The Week. The Associated Press reports that Miller has been the subject of no less than 10 police calls in Hawaii since March 7, so maybe we need to talk about the misbehaved "We Need To Talk About Kevin" star's future in the spotlight.