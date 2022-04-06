Ezra Miller's Career Could Be In Trouble Amid Claims Of Concerning Behavior

"The Flash" star Ezra Miller has a history of curious behavior that has raised many eyebrows. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was caught on camera in an Iceland bar choking a woman and slamming her to the ground, in 2020. TMZ reported that police weren't called to that incident but that Miller was kicked out of the bar. New York Magazine reported in 2011 that they were pulled over in Pittsburgh for possession of cannabis, which resulted in a disorderly conduct charge and a $600 fine.

Then on March 29, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct again, this time for a more serious incident. Hawaii County police announced that Miller was "yelling obscenities and became agitated when people began singing karaoke," according to the report obtained by Page Six. The song that most perturbed the actor was "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, per The Associate Press. The outlet also says Miller harassed a woman singing karaoke and "lunged at a man playing darts." The night didn't end quietly, because on the same evening after their arrest, they allegedly burst into an unknown couple's private bedroom, shouting "I will bury you and your slut wife," before stealing a passport and a wallet that contained a drivers' license and social security card, per Page Six.

Now, this string of disturbing misconduct could mean Miller's career, specifically as the titular character in the upcoming film "The Flash," is in peril.